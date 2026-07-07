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Longeveron CFO Lisa Locklear To Step Down; Marie Washburn Appointed As Successor

July 07, 2026 — 01:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) on Monday announced that Chief Financial Officer Lisa Locklear is stepping down to pursue board opportunities and other professional and personal interests. The company appointed Marie Washburn as Senior Vice President and CFO, effective July 13.

The clinical-stage biotechnology company is preparing for top-line results from its Phase 2b trial evaluating laromestrocel as a treatment for Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, which are expected in the third quarter of 2026.

Washburn has served as the company's Vice President and Corporate Controller since November 2025 and brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Before joining the company, she held senior finance roles at Fore Biotherapeutics, Axcella Health, Generation Bio, and Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Longeveron closed trading 5.94% lesser at $0.6495 on the Nasdaq. In the after-hours, the stock further traded 0.69% lesser at $0.6450.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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