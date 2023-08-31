News & Insights

Longeveron Awaits Alzheimer's Disease Trial Data

August 31, 2023

(RTTNews) - Longeveron Inc. (LGVN), a clinical stage biotechnology company, will be participating at the 149th annual conference of the National Investment Banking Association, to be held in Fort Lauderdale, FL, September 6-7, 2023.

The company will discuss about its pipeline progress and investment strategies at the conference.

Longeveron's lead drug candidate LOMECEL-B is in Phase 2a study in Alzheimer's disease, dubbed CLEAR MIND, with topline results expected by October 2023.

A Phase 2 study of LOMECEL-B in hypoplastic left heart syndrome, dubbed ELPIS II, is ongoing, with enrollment expected to be completed by mid-2024.

A Phase 2 study of Lomecel-B in patients with aging-related frailty has been initiated and enrolment is underway in Japan.

LGVN closed Wednesday's trading at $2.44, up 2.09%.

