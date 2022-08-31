Markets
Longeveron: FDA Grants Fast Track Designation To Lomecel-B

(RTTNews) - Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) announced the FDA has granted Fast Track Designation to Lomecel-B for the treatment of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. Lomecel-B is currently in a phase 2a trial for HLHS. The FDA previously granted the company's Lomecel-B Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations in November of 2021 for HLHS.

Chris Min, Interim CEO and Chief Medical Officer, said: "Fast Track Designation underscores the urgent need in HLHS, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with the FDA to bring this potential new therapy to infants as expeditiously as possible."

