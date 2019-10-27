Longest Auto Strike Ends At GM

(RTTNews) - The United Auto Workers at General Motors on Friday ended a six-week strike against General Motors after union members approved a four-year contract, ending the longest automotive strike in 50 years.

UAW President Gary Jones said, "Now that the General Motors strike has ended and the agreement has been ratified, we will proceed to Ford working with UAW Vice President Rory Gamble, Director of the UAW Ford Department and their staff."

The GM's new deal gives workers 3% wage increases or 4% lump sum payments in each of the four years of the contract. It has retained health care coverage for the workers. GM's regular employees will receive an $11,000 signing bonus, and its temporary employees will get $4,500.

The automaker also agreed to give enhanced employee profit-sharing, including no cap on employees' ability to share in the company's profits.

The new contract deal gives a clear path for temporary employees to transition to permanent employment after three years of service, beginning in January 2020 for eligible employees with accrued time.

GM agreed to build electric trucks at its Detroit-Hamtramck factory, one of four scheduled to close before the strike began. The new contract deal allow GM to close three plants. They are Baltimore Operations in Maryland, Lordstown Assembly in Ohio and Warren Transmission in Michigan.

