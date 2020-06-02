Longer-term yields higher on supply expectations

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, June 2 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Tuesday as investors looked for more bonds to be issued in response to the ongoing economic crisis.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was up 1.8 basis point at 0.6803%.

In addition, the part of the yield curve measuring the gap between yields on 5- and 30-year Treasuries US5US10=TWEB was at 116 basis points, its highest since early 2017.

The steepening reflected more U.S. bonds being sold to finance massive stimulus efforts, said Kim Rupert, senior economist for Action Economics. The dynamic has also helped stocks recover, she said.

"A steepening curve does give equities a bit of a kick," she said.

U.S. stocks posted modest gains on Tuesday as market participants looked past widespread social unrest and pandemic worries to focus instead on lifting lockdown restrictions and signs of economic recovery.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield US2YT=RR was up 1 basis point at 0.1682%.

The note typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, and few expect Fed officials to make dramatic changes soon.

Traders are watching if the Fed will take steps like "yield curve control," or the setting of yield targets for some Treasuries, said Eric Jussaume, director of fixed income for Cambridge Trust.

Fed officials have said yield curve control is one tool they are evaluating to maintain the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Nobody wants to run ahead of the central bank on this topic," Jussaume said.

June 2 Tuesday 3:06PM New York / 1906 GMT

Price

US T BONDS SEP0 UScv1

177-10/32

-0-14/32

10YR TNotes SEP0 TYcv1

138-220/256

-0-40/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.15

0.1521

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.175

0.1781

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-234/256

0.1682

0.010

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-194/256

0.2074

0.013

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-168/256

0.3195

0.018

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-228/256

0.516

0.016

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-120/256

0.6803

0.018

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-112/256

1.4806

0.026

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.00 -0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.50 -0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.25 -1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.25 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -49.25 -0.75 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

