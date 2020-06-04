Longer-term yields higher on stimulus efforts, jobless claims

By Ross Kerber

June 4 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields ticked up Thursday as European stimulus efforts and a slightly less grim U.S. jobs report helped support investor confidence.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was up 2.3 basis points in morning trading at 0.7837%, which also sent a closely-watched part of the yield curve higher US2US10=RR.

The European Central Bank said it would raise emergency bond purchases by 600 billion euros ($674 billion) to 1.35 billion euros, and for six months longer than first planned.

Meanwhile the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped below 2 million last week for the first time since mid-March, though the figures remained astonishingly high.

The reports pushed world markets higher. However bad the current state of the economy, investors are focused on forward-looking data for the third quarter of 2020 and whether businesses will be able to get back on their feet in the face of the continuing coronavirus pandemic, said Justin Lederer, Cantor Fitzgerald treasury analyst.

"We know the data is bad for Q2; we'll see what Q3 brings as economies reopen," he said.

Thursday's session came a day after risk-on trading Wednesday when the 10-year note reached above 0.75% for the first time since April 15.

The part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 59 basis points, about 3 basis points higher than Wednesday's close and the highest since March 20.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.194%.

June 4 Thursday 9:23AM New York / 1323 GMT

Price

US T BONDS SEP0 UScv1

174-29/32

-0-19/32

10YR TNotes SEP0 TYcv1

138-4/256

-0-44/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1475

0.1496

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1725

0.1755

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-221/256

0.194

-0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-162/256

0.2503

0.000

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-84/256

0.3862

0.009

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-64/256

0.6098

0.021

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-124/256

0.7837

0.023

30-year bond US30YT=RR

92-88/256

1.5715

0.020

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps)

Net Change (bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread

7.50

0.50

U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread

4.25

0.00

U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread

3.50

0.00

U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread

-1.25

0.00

U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread

-48.00

0.50

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

