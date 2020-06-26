Longer-term yields edge down as COVID-19 cases surge

By Ross Kerber June 26 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields ticked down on Friday as continuing public health concerns offset a rebound in consumer spending. The benchmark 10-year <US10YT=RR> yield was a basis point lower at 0.6643%. The Commerce Department said consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, jumped 8.2% last month after falling 12.6% in April. [nL1N2E21KZ] But the gains were not seen as sustainable amid high unemployment and as the United States set a new record for a one-day increase in COVID-19 cases.[nL1N2E216N] Traders seem unlikely to move the 10-year yield away from the zone between 60 to 70 basis points where it has mostly traded since late March, said Andrew Richman, director of fixed income strategies for Truist/SunTrust Advisory Services. "We're in a trading range," Richman said, one that will continue until a successful effort to contain the virus allows businesses to reopen with confidence. Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday and bank stocks fell following the Federal Reserve's move to cap shareholder payouts.[nL4N2E32AI] A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes <US2US10=RR>, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 49 basis points - well below its monthly high of 72 basis points reached on June 5. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield <US2YT=RR>, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.1759% in morning trading. June 26 Friday 9:42AM New York / 1342 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills <US3MT=RR> 0.1425 0.1445 0.002 Six-month bills <US6MT=RR> 0.17 0.1725 0.000 Two-year note <US2YT=RR> 99-230/256 0.1759 -0.008 Three-year note <US3YT=RR> 100-42/256 0.1944 -0.011 Five-year note <US5YT=RR> 99-174/256 0.3146 -0.011 Seven-year note <US7YT=RR> 99-246/256 0.5057 -0.015 10-year note <US10YT=RR> 99-160/256 0.6643 -0.010 20-year bond <US20YT=RR> 99-48/256 1.1709 -0.015 30-year bond <US30YT=RR> 96-68/256 1.4034 -0.014 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.00 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 5.75 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.75 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -48.75 0.00 spread <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ US Yield curve https://tmsnrt.rs/2Z3gFYa ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net)) Keywords: USA BONDS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.