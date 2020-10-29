Longer-term JGB yields dip amid renewed coronavirus risk

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Longer-term Japanese government bond yields edged lower on Thursday as the fresh imposition of lockdowns in Europe to curb a second wave of coronavirus infections boosted demand for safe-harbour assets.

Earlier on Thursday the Bank of Japan trimmed its economic and price forecasts for the current fiscal year. The central bank also made no change to its quantitative easing programme, which was in line with expectations.

Bond traders will shift focus to BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's press conference later in the day to see how he evaluates recent moves in yields and whether he comments on the outlook for financial markets after the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.06 point to 152.04, with a trading volume of 17,138 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.025%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.400%, while the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.625%.

At the very long end of the curve, the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.655%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.110%.

At the short end, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.125%.

(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

