Longer-dated yields higher as investors watch for supply details

By Ross Kerber

June 1 (Reuters) - Investors pushed longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields higher on Monday as they tried to forecast how the government would finance massive efforts to stimulate the economy.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was up 2.8 basis points at 0.6721% in afternoon trading.

Wall Street's major indexes rose as economic data bolstered views of a quick post-pandemic recovery.

For Treasuries, analysts said the trading showed investors shrugging off widespread civil unrest in U.S. cities over the weekend and instead focusing on how many 20- and 30-year bonds federal officials may sell.

"The market is trying to figure out how the deficits will be funded," said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust.

Generally, a greater supply will lead to lower prices and higher yields. At the same time a reluctance by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates is keeping yields on shorter-term treasuries lower.

"The Fed's outlook is known, they haven't been shy about it," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed-income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott.

The Fed also has been reducing its bond purchases, which it ramped up to historic highs in March.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, which is seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 51 basis points, about 2 basis points higher than Friday's close.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.1603%.

June 1 Monday 2:06PM New York / 1806 GMT

Price

US T BONDS SEP0 UScv1

177-16/32

-0-28/32

10YR TNotes SEP0 TYcv1

138-240/256

-0-32/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1375

0.1398

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1625

0.1649

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-238/256

0.1603

0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-200/256

0.1994

0.010

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-182/256

0.3084

0.008

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-240/256

0.5091

0.016

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-140/256

0.6721

0.028

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-196/256

1.4666

0.063

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.75 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.00 -1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.25 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.00 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -48.50 -1.00 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Leslie Adler)

