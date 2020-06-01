Longer-dated yields higher as investors watch for supply details

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, June 1 (Reuters) - Investors pushed longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields higher on Monday as they tried to forecast how the government would finance massive efforts to stimulate the economy.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was up 3.1 basis points at 0.6754% in morning trading.

World stocks hovered near three-month highs and the dollar was flat on Monday as optimism over economies opening up again boosted risk appetite.

For Treasuries, analysts said the morning trading showed investors also shrugging off widespread civil unrest in U.S. cities over the weekend and instead trying to parse out just how many 20 and 30-year bonds federal officials may sell.

"The market is trying to figure out how the deficits will be funded," said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust.

Generally a greater supply will lead to lower prices and higher yields. At the same time a reluctance on the part of the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates is keeping yields on shorter-term treasuries lower, Barnes said.

In addition the Fed has been reducing its bond purchases, which it ramped up to historic highs in March.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 51 basis points, about 2 basis points higher than Friday's close.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was a basis point higher at 0.1662%.

June 1 Monday 9:00AM New York / 1300 GMT

Price

US T BONDS SEP0 UScv1

177-12/32

-1

10YR TNotes SEP0 TYcv1

138-232/256

-0-40/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.14

0.1424

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.165

0.1674

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-235/256

0.1662

0.010

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-198/256

0.2021

0.013

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-176/256

0.3131

0.013

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-232/256

0.5137

0.021

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-132/256

0.6754

0.031

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-20/256

1.4533

0.049

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.25 -1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.00 -1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.75 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.25 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -48.25 -0.75 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.