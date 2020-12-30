Longer-dated JGBs tick up in thin holiday trade

Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices edged up on Wednesday in low-volume trading during the last session of the year, as many traders were absent due to year-end holidays.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.03 point to 151.92, with a trading volume of 14,337 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.020%.

The yield had fallen to minus 0.200% in early March amid turmoil in global markets on coronavirus fears, but it has since climbed out of negative territory on the back of pandemic-related policies.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC, the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell half a basis point each, to 0.395%, 0.640% and 0.685%, respectively.

At the shorter end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.125%, having hit the highest level since Nov. 4 earlier in the session.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC inched up half a basis point to minus 0.110%, hitting its highest since Dec. 7.

Japanese financial markets will be closed from Thursday and reopen on Monday, Jan. 4.

