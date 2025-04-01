Longbow Research Upgrades Snap-on (LSE:0L7G)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, Longbow Research upgraded their outlook for Snap-on (LSE:0L7G) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.55% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Snap-on is 354.07 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 275.60 GBX to a high of 412.46 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 7.55% from its latest reported closing price of 329.22 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Snap-on is 4,858MM, a decrease of 4.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,659 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snap-on. This is an increase of 82 owner(s) or 5.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L7G is 0.23%, an increase of 11.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.48% to 54,326K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 1,819K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,408K shares , representing an increase of 22.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L7G by 39.86% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,806K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,729K shares , representing an increase of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L7G by 18.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,641K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,613K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L7G by 39.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,640K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,669K shares , representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L7G by 13.50% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,421K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,380K shares , representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L7G by 14.18% over the last quarter.

