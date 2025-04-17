Longbow Research Initiates Coverage of Twin Disc (TWIN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2025, Longbow Research initiated coverage of Twin Disc (NasdaqGS:TWIN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 129.73% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Twin Disc is $15.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 129.73% from its latest reported closing price of $6.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Twin Disc is 301MM, a decrease of 6.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Twin Disc. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWIN is 0.12%, an increase of 17.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.93% to 11,524K shares. The put/call ratio of TWIN is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,630K shares representing 11.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,637K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWIN by 4.10% over the last quarter.

Juniper Investment Company holds 1,025K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMH Equity holds 714K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 737K shares , representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWIN by 29.24% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IB holds 628K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 625K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWIN by 3.53% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 565K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 487K shares , representing an increase of 13.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWIN by 5.79% over the last quarter.

Twin Disc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and control systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets. The Company's worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network.

