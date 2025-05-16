Longbow Research Initiates Coverage of HNI (HNI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2025, Longbow Research initiated coverage of HNI (NYSE:HNI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.76% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for HNI is $62.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 31.76% from its latest reported closing price of $47.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for HNI is 2,437MM, a decrease of 3.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 558 funds or institutions reporting positions in HNI. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNI is 0.11%, an increase of 19.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.96% to 49,511K shares. The put/call ratio of HNI is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,085K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,995K shares , representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNI by 5.19% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 3,034K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,259K shares , representing a decrease of 7.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNI by 48.38% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 2,205K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,186K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNI by 88.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,381K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,399K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNI by 8.99% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,305K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,243K shares , representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNI by 5.33% over the last quarter.

HNI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HNI is a leading global provider and designer of office furniture and the nation's leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products. HNI sells the broadest and deepest selection of quality office furniture solutions available to meet the needs of every customer through an extensive portfolio of well-known and trusted brands. Its hearth products are the strongest, most respected brands in the industry and include a full array of gas, electric, wood and biomass burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings and accessories.

