News & Insights

Stocks

Longboat Energy Faces Challenges, Remains Optimistic

May 29, 2024 — 02:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Longboat Energy Plc (GB:LBE) has released an update.

Longboat Energy Plc, an E&P company with operations in Norway and Malaysia, reported lower than expected production levels in Norway, with operational issues causing delays and increased capital expenditures. Despite financial challenges, the company remains optimistic about the value of its joint venture and its Malaysian prospects, with plans for farm-outs and new developments. Longboat is committed to creating shareholder value through strategic cost reviews and market updates around its AGM.

For further insights into GB:LBE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.