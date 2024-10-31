Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc options imply 0.8% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH) Inc is normal with calls leading puts 5:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 0.8%, or 45c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 4.3%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on LBPH:
- Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
- Longboard Pharmaceuticals downgraded to Neutral from Buy at H.C. Wainwright
- Longboard Pharmaceuticals downgraded to Neutral from Buy at B. Riley
- Lundbeck Acquires Longboard Pharmaceuticals for $2.6 Billion
- Truist downgrades Longboard to Hold on Lundbeck deal announcement
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.