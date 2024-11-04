Longboard Pharmaceuticals granted Orphan Drug Designation for bexicaserin

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted orphan drug designation to bexicaserin in the treatment of Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome.
