Longboard Pharmaceuticals granted Orphan Drug Designation for bexicaserin

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted orphan drug designation to bexicaserin in the treatment of Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LBPH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.