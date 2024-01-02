Longboard Pharma Surges On Positive Results From Clinical Trial Of Bexicaserin

(RTTNews) - Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LBPH) shares are surging more than 177 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company announced positive results from phase 1b/2a PACIFIC clinical trial of Bexicaserin for developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Bexicaserin achieved a median seizure reduction of 53.3 percent in countable motor seizures compared to 20.8 percent in the placebo group. Further, the study showed a median seizure reduction of 72.1 percent in Dravet syndrome, 48.1 percent in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, and 61.2 percent.

Currently, shares are at $16.82, up 178.94 percent from the previous close of $6.03 on a volume of 14,527,307.

