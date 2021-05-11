Long-time stakeholder Industrivarden exits steelmaker SSAB

Corrects to remove extra word in pararaph 5

STOCKHOLM, May 11 (Reuters) - Industrivarden late on Monday sold its stake in Swedish steelmaker SSAB SSABa.ST for 2.02 billion crowns ($242.2 million).

The Swedish investment firm said in a statement it sold the 4.3% of capital and 11.8% of votes at 45.53 crowns per share in an accelerated book building process addressed to institutional investors.

Shares in SSAB, which is one of the top producers of heavy plate in the United States but counts Europe as its biggest market, closed at 47.88 crowns on Monday.

Industrivarden, which became a large owner in SSAB in the 90's, before selling around half of its stake in 2018, said the sale of the remaining shares was freeing up further capital for alternative investments.

SSAB's shares are up 63% year-to-date on the back of strong demand and higher steel prices.

Last month, Finnish state investment firm Solidium sold half its stake, or 6.3%, in the firm.

($1 = 8.3390 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

