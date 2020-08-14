Long-Time Analyst Bove Says Dollar’s Dominance Challenges Include Cryptocurrency
The long-existing U.S. dollar-ruled financial system could come to an end amid challenges from a potential multiple-currency system, which includes digital currencies, according to an Aug. 14 research note by Dick Bove, noted senior research analyst at Odeon Capital Group LLC, a New York City-based investment bank.
- âThe new currencies might be paper, metal, or digital impulses,â Bove wrote. âThe possibility of this happening can only be described as frightening, yet the probability is quite high.â
- This possible change to the worldâs financial system was brought up after prices on gold and other precious metals moved higher.Â Â
- The dollar has also been under attack from factors such as Chinaâs renminbi and a fast-growing money supply.Â
- Bove, whoâs been covering Wall Street for five decades, noted the recent bitcoin rally while discussing cryptocurrencies as an alternative to the dollar, saying,Â âanything can be used as a currency as long as enough people will accept it.â
- Yet Bove concluded that for now, gold is âa clear optionâ for investors to protect themselves from the rising risks to the dollar system.
Related Stories
- Crypto Exchange INX Plans $117M US IPO With Small Israeli Underwriter
- Marathon Signs New $23M Contract With Bitmain for 10,500 Bitcoin Mining Rigs
- Singaporeâs Central Bank Backs New Code of Practice for Crypto Companies
- Ripple CEO Hits Out at Reports Claiming Firm Is Pivoting From Interbank Payments
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.