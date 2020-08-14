Long-Time Analyst Bove Says Cryptocurrency One Challenge to Dollar’s Dominance
The long-existing, U.S. dollar-ruled financial system could come to an end amid challenges from a potential multiple-currency system, which includes digital currencies, according to an Aug. 14 research note by Dick Bove, noted senior research analyst at Odeon Capital Group LLC, a New York City-based investment bank.
- âThe new currencies might be paper, metal or digital impulses,â Bove wrote. âThe possibility of this happening can only be described as frightening, yet the probability is quite high.â
- This possible change to the worldâs financial system was brought up after prices on gold and other precious metals moved higher.Â Â
- The U.S. dollar has also been under attack from a number of flanks, such as China and Russia pushing for the renminbi to replace the dollar in international trade, as well as the rapid growth of the U.S. money supply.Â
- Bove, whoâs been a Wall Street analyst for five decades, noted the recent bitcoin rally while discussing cryptocurrencies as an alternative to the dollar, saying,Â âAnything can be used as a currency as long as enough people will accept it.â
- Yet, Bove concluded that, for now, gold is âa clear optionâ for investors to consider to protect themselves from the rising risks to the dollar system.
