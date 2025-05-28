Long-Term Prosperity: Investing in America's Economic Pillars

If you believe in the U.S.'s long-term future, investing in sectors where the country has leadership, particularly the companies that lead the way, makes sense. In that vein, here's why Cheniere Energy (NYSE: LNG), GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are companies with a significant role in America's future.

The United States is the largest liquefied natural gas exporter in the world

From being a distant third behind Qatar and Australia in 2019, the U.S. has become the clear leader in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the U.S. exported 11.9 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of LNG in 2024, while Qatar and Australia have exported no more than 10.7 Bcf/d annually during the past five years.

That's in no small part due to Cheniere Energy, which exported 2,33 trillion British thermal units (TBtu) in 2024 -- a figure that equates to 6.37 Bcf/d.

It has a 100% interest in the Corpus Christi LNG Terminal which has a current production capacity of 15 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), and a majority stake in Sabine Pass LNG Terminal, which has a current production capacity of 30 mtpa. The total 45 mtpa equals a nominal capacity of 5.92 Bcf/d, with Cheniere outperforming its nominal capacity in 2024.

With the current administration strongly supportive of LNG (as opposed to the Biden administration, which froze new permits for LNG exports), Chief Executive Officer Jack Fusco believes "we have an opportunity and a strategic imperative to secure permits for significant growth at both Sabine and Corpus in order to derisk the permitting requirements of future project development with line of sight to a total capacity of over 90 million tonnes per annum."

With expansion activity already set for 2025 (Corpus Christi) and a favorable administration in the White House, Cheniere's future looks bright.

The U.S. dominates aerospace and defense

While recognizing that Boeing has had its issues in recent years, and Airbus is a formidable competitor, there's little doubt that GE Aerospace is the clear market leader in commercial aerospace and defense engines. For example, its joint venture with France's Safran, CFM International, produces the LEAP engine -- the sole engine option on the Boeing 737 MAX, and one of only two options for the Airbus A320neo family. Incidentally, another American company, RTX, produces another option for the Airbus A320neo family.

Moreover, GE's own GE9X is the only engine option on the new Boeing 777X, and its GEnx dominates orders on the Boeing 787. For example, the recent International Airlines Group order of 32 Boeing 787s for British Airways will be powered by the GEnx rather than a rival engine by the U.K.'s Rolls-Royce.

Moreover, management believes its next generation of engines, RISE, will achieve a 20% improvement in fuel efficiency over the LEAP. Given that engines can have a 40-year life cycle and generate lucrative aftermarket revenue over that period, the combination of LEAP (entered service in 2016) and RISE (expected mid-2030s) could lead to a half-century of GE leadership in commercial aerospace engines.

The Tesla Model Y is the best-selling car in the world

Not only is Tesla's Model Y the best-selling electric vehicle (EV), but it is also the best-selling car in the world. Moreover, with all its production lines shifted to producing the refreshed version in 2025, and the legacy Model Y sold out in the U.S. and China, Tesla is ready to start improving Model Y sales again.

In addition, Tesla has several positive catalysts in store, not least the launch of its robotaxi in Austin, Texas, in June (unsupervised autonomy on a Model Y); the mass production of its dedicated robotaxi vehicle, Cybercab, in 2026; and lower-cost models in 2025.

Given Tesla's checkered history of delivering on its aims on time and the disappointing sales of Cybertruck, it's fair to doubt the timing of these events. However, there is no doubt about Tesla's ability to lower its cost of goods per vehicle. It fell below $35,000 at the end of 2024, compared to $84,000 in 2017, and more than $38,000 at the start of 2023.

This is a key point because it enables Tesla to generate higher profit margins, release lower-cost models, and stay ahead of the competition. It also helps ensure Tesla can get robotaxis (where the company's real value lies) on the road (whether modified existing Teslas or dedicated Cybercabs), which will be highly competitive with Waymo's offering.

CEO Elon Musk may well be a divisive figure, but the reality is that he's driven Tesla to a leadership position in the key sports utility vehicle (SUV) market with the Y (and to a lesser extent, in the sedan market with the Model 3) in the U.S. when otherwise, American cars were also-rans in the categories before.

If America leads the way in EVs and robotaxis, it's highly likely that Tesla will be out in front.

