Long-term JGB yields rise on uncertainty over BOJ's bond purchase

TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Long-term Japanese government bond yields advanced on Wednesday as investors remain cautious about the possibility the Bank of Japan could reduce its buying in longer maturities when the central bank reviews its policy in March.

Investors were on edge also ahead of the results of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy gathering, although analysts expect the Fed to stick to its dovish tone amid a persistent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.655% and the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.705%.

Benchmark 10-year 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.030%, while JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.04 point to 151.94.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose one basis point to 0.440%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.135%. The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.115%.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

