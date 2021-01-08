Long-term JGB yields rise as part of global reflation trade

the Tokyo markets team Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Long-term Japanese government bond yields rose on Friday, tracking a similar move in Treasuries, as prospects of large fiscal spending under incoming U.S. President Joe Biden lifted expectations of higher inflation in the world's largest economy.

Yields on 30-year bonds were also supported after an auction for the tenor earlier on Friday saw a slight dip in demand compared with the previous auction.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 dipped 0.04 point to 151.76, with a trading volume of 20,074 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.035%. The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.415%.

At the long end of the yield curve, the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.655%, though the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.695%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.110%.

At the short end, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.125%.

(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((stanley.white@tr.com; +81 (0)3 4563 2799; twitter.com/stanleywhite1 ;))

