Long-term JGB yields fall with U.S. peers, shorter yields up on BOJ bets

TOKYO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Longer-dated Japanese government bond yields retreated on Wednesday tracking U.S. peers, while shorter-dated JGB yields ticked higher on speculation the Bank of Japan could pivot to a tighter monetary policy.

The 20-year JP20YTN=JBTC and 30-year JP30YTN=JBTC JGB yields were each down 1.5 basis point at 1.100% and 1.465%, respectively, as of 0537 GMT.

The 40-year yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 2 basis points to 1.720%.

Overnight, U.S. Treasury yields declined as investors positioned for a slower pace of Federal Reserve interest rate increases amid the risk of recession. US/

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.3 yen to 149.14, although the cash 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC remained stuck at 0.25%, the upper limit of the BOJ's policy band under its yield curve controls. It has held at that level since Nov. 25.

The five-year JGB yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.130% after earlier ticking up to 0.135% for the first time since Oct. 24, while the two-year yield JP2YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to -0.010%, also the highest since Oct. 24.

Bets for a hawkish pivot by the BOJ have been building since Tokyo consumer price data came in surprisingly high last month, helping lift the five-year JGB yield from 0.075% and the 10-year yield from 0.24%.

"Expectations for an adjustment of monetary policy are already priced in to some extent, so there's little additional room (for JGB yields) to move," said Takenobu Nakajima, chief rates strategist at Nomura Securities.

