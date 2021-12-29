Long-term JGB yields edge lower in muted trading as Nikkei retreats

Long-term Japanese government bond yields eased on Wednesday in thin trading ahead of the new year holidays, as the Nikkei weakened.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC and the 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point each to 0.055% and 0.465% respectively.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 barely moved at 151.85, with a trading volume of 9,405 lots.

The 30-year yield JP30YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.680%.

"Weakness in Japanese stocks is supporting the market, but at the same time, auctions of 10- and 30-year bonds next week are a weight," said Katsutoshi Inadome, senior bond strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"But basically the market feels like it's just drifting ahead of the new year."

Benchmark two-year JP2YTN=JBTC and five-year JP5YTN=JBTC JGBs didn't trade, and last yielded minus 0.100% and minus 0.085%, respectively.

