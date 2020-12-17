Long-term JGB yields edge higher as traders eye more stimulus

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Long-term Japanese government bond yields rose slightly on Thursday in anticipation of more fiscal spending both domestically and in the United States to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from slowing economic growth.

Japan will increase issuance of new government bonds next fiscal year to fund a record budget exceeding $1 trillion, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

U.S. lawmakers are edging closer toward an agreement on a new aid package, while Japan's cabinet earlier this week approved an additional extra budget as major countries grapple with a third wave of virus infections.

The long end of the curve also got a boost after the U.S. Federal Reserve refrained from extending the duration of debt it buys, disappointing some dealers who had expected it to reign in a recent rise in long-term yields.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.06 point to 152.03, with a trading volume of 12,598 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.005%. The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was also flat at 0.385%.

At the long end of the curve, the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.630%, while the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC climbed 0.5 basis point to 0.680%.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.120%.

At the short end, the two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC held steady at minus 0.135%.

