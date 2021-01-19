Long-Term Investing Strategies, Plus 2 Stock Picks

When I first started to look at stocks and the stock market for my own account, I was still working in the interbank forex market, shouting and waving my arms around for a living, as I like to say. Inevitably, I took what I had learned there and applied it to investing. I would analyze charts for a discernible trend and consider the possible effects of expected "impact" news, known unknowns such as earnings and relevant economic data, when deciding what to buy. That kind of analysis has its place, but what I learned over the years is that it can only take you so far.

I would often find that my picks would do well for a couple of months, then stall, or worse, reverse. I had to learn to differentiate between the short-term drivers of a stock, the things that I had been trained to look for, and the factors that provided the possibility of long-term, compounded gains. Those come mainly when you get in early on the ground floor of a fundamental change in society and the economy, and then recognize the companies with the best chance of exploiting those changes. That means investing in new technology and trends by buying things like Amazon (AMZN) early, or understanding that at some point, the Teslas (TSLA) of this world will take off.

Of course, that is easier said than done. Short fads can give the appearance of fundamental changes when they are at the height of their popularity and all too often, the very changes we are seeking are poo-pooed by “experts” who would prefer safer, but ultimately less profitable, established companies. It is even quite possible that you will get the fundamental read right, but still pick a losing investment -- Ask Jeeves instead of Google (GOOG), or Myspace rather than Facebook (FB).

What you are looking for is a story, an almost inevitable sequence of events that fits a particular situation. Right now, for example, I am looking at stocks that can derive long-term benefit from budget shortfalls, both state and federal. When Covid-19 caused shutdowns, it hit state revenues hard and prompted massive spending by federal, state, and local government on their most basic task: protecting the lives of citizens. The result is a huge debt burden at all levels of government.

That isn’t necessarily a problem if the temptation to spend more as things improve can be avoided. But it will prompt a search for other revenue sources. That brings a few industries into play, such as cannabis and gambling.

For now, I am staying clear of the former. The industry is just too fragmented, with no clear leaders emerging, and there is still significant resistance to full legalization at the federal level, which only complicates things.

Gambling, however, is now fully in the mainstream and can offer quick, reliable revenue at all levels of government. Legalization, and therefore taxation, is coming.

It wasn’t that long ago when sports coverage would contain maybe a few oblique references to gambling, such as a late, otherwise meaningless touchdowns that narrowed a deficit to below the spread in a football game being called by a commentator as "very significant to some people watching." Now, though, the connection between sports gambling and sports watching is openly acknowledged. ESPN and Fox Sports both have regular shows dedicated to betting news and analysis, and game previews include the spread as relevant information.

That is kind of inevitable when there are only two states that haven’t yet either legalized sports betting or introduced a bill to do so. It can’t be long before the federal government, finally accepting reality, revokes the law banning online gaming, then informs us that the industry needs some regulation, and therefore taxation. They probably won’t mention the $27+ trillion, and growing, of federal debt, but that would certainly be a factor too.

It may seem strange to recommend an industry based on the fact that it will soon be taxed, but the recognition that comes with that will enable massive growth for firms like Draft Kings (DKNG), who have an early dominant position in U.S. sports betting, and Caesars (CZR), whose recent purchase of the U.K. bookmaker William Hill will give them access to experience in dealing with a taxed and regulated market. Those would be my picks in the industry for those reasons.

Over the next few days, as Janet Yellen appears on the Hill seeking confirmation and Joe Biden is sworn in as President, we can expect to hear a lot about spending plans, but very little about how they will be paid for. At some point, though, that has to be done. Taxing something new will look very appealing to politicians. That could make sports betting a massive growth industry for a long time to come and that makes these the kind of long-term story stocks that investors should look for.

