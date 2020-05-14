Long-term inflation expectations in Sweden inch down in May

STOCKHOLM, May 14 (Reuters) - Long-term inflation expectations in Sweden inched down in May, a survey showed on Thursday, adding to pressure on the central bank to cut the repo rate in addition to other measures it has adopted to ease the economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

Swedish money market players saw headline CPIF inflation at 1.6% in five years, against 1.7% in the month-earlier survey, compilers Kantar Sifo Prospera said in a statement.

In the survey, commissioned by the central bank, money market players saw CPIF inflation - or the Consumer Price Index with a Fixed Interest Rate, which strips out mortgage payments - at 0.8% in 12 months against 1.0% in April.

Data earlier this week showed consumer prices fell sharply in April, more than market expectations, though the Prospera survey was conducted before that result was published.

The central bank, which targets 2% inflation, has launched a raft of measures to support credit supply and liquidity amidst a sharp economic downturn caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and measures to contain it.

But it has left its repo rate at 0%, arguing that a cut would be ineffective in boosting demand - and inflation - while people are mostly stuck at home avoiding the virus.

It has said it could cut interest rates when virus-busting restrictions are lifted, but even then such a move would require careful consideration.

Speaking earlier this week, Deputy Governor Per Jansson said developments in inflation expectations would be key to his thinking on whether a rate cut would be necessary.

He said the outbreak's economic impact would mostly be temporary and so not affect inflation expectations much, but that a cut may be justified if expectations were to fall sharply.

