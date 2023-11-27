Long-Term Electric Gems: 3 EV Stocks You Shouldn’t Let Go

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Despite ongoing growth, the electric vehicle sector faces challenges such as high production costs and pricing concerns, causing investor caution. However, EV stocks remain promising due to environmental interest.

In 2023, the EV market witnessed a clear distinction between winners and laggards. This article highlights three excellent EV stocks with strong financial performance, anticipating continued growth in 2024. Bullish on these stocks, the potential for multibagger returns and industry tailwinds make them compelling holdings, possibly leading the EV market into the coming years.

Li Auto (LI)

Source: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) has revealed its fourth all-electric vehicle, the Mega, at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition. Positioned as a luxury car in the over 500,000 Chinese Yuan segment, Vice President Liu Jie aims for it to outperform competitors, with mass production set to start in February.

The company has excelled, boasting nearly 300% year-over-year growth in deliveries and a 16% reduction in inventories this year. The focus on the SUV segment sets it apart from competitors like Nio, contributing to its optimistic outlook for 2024.

Li Auto is poised for sustained growth in 2024, driven by its unwavering focus on the Chinese market. It is backed by a robust $12.13 billion cash reserve for aggressive retail network expansion. With a reported Q3 2023 free cash flow of $1.8 billion, the company’s financial strength ensures continued investment in innovation.

Byd Co. (BYDDF)

Source: J. Lekavicius / Shutterstock.com

Byd Co. (OTCMKTS:BYDDF), the world’s largest electric vehicle maker, launched a new SUV model directly challenging Tesla’s Model Y in the premium EV market in China. Analysts predict intensified competition due to BYD’s cost advantage.

Warren Buffett supports BYD Company, a major player in the growing Chinese EV market. Despite Tesla’s recent sales challenges, BYD’s sales surged, positioning it to potentially surpass Tesla in all-battery electric vehicle sales. BYD’s financial health, higher gross margins and robust sales growth make it a strong competitor, with the potential to challenge Tesla’s position.

BYD holds a strong position in the global EV charging market through strategic partnerships, like those with Shell. As it expands globally, with a new production facility in Thailand, BYD strengthens its presence and reputation in the dynamic EV sector.

Lithium Americas (LAC)

Source: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) presents a compelling investment case following its recent corporate restructuring, separating from Lithium Americas Argentina (NYSE:LAAC).

With focus on the Thacker Pass asset in Nevada, set for production in 2026, and strong financial backing from General Motors (NYSE:GM), LAC stands out as a promising lithium stock. The spinoff of LAAC adds geographical diversification and operational efficiency, making LAC an attractive choice for investors. Lithium Americas gets a substantial boost with a potential $1 billion U.S. government loan for the Thacker Pass mine, signaling support for domestic lithium production and aligning with EV sector goals. Trading at 1.5 times forward book value, it’s a compelling buy, especially with a recent 31% stock dip.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Long-Term Electric Gems: 3 EV Stocks You Shouldn’t Let Go appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.