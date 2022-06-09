Long-Term CDs Vs. Short-Term CDs: Finding The Best CD Rates

Certificates of deposit (CDs) are a type of deposit account found at banks and credit unions. With CDs, you set aside money for a designated period of time. In return, you get a fixed rate of return.

CDs can be an excellent savings option. Whether it’s best to choose a long-term or short-term CD depends on your needs. Both options have advantages and drawbacks.

Keep reading to determine the right CD investment for you.

How Do CDs Work?

You can find CD accounts at banks, credit unions and other financial institutions. When you open a CD, you receive a fixed interest rate. As with other deposit accounts, CD accounts are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) for up to $250,000 per depositor, for each account category, in the event of a bank failure.

When you open a CD, you deposit money into the account and leave it alone until the maturity date. In exchange for leaving funds in your account untouched, banks and credit unions pay fixed interest rates, typically higher than found with other deposit account options. But you could end up paying costly early withdrawal penalties if you pull your funds out before the CD matures.

As your CD matures, you’ll earn interest on the balance. Financial institutions determine how often interest compounds, but typically it’s compounded daily or monthly. Some institutions allow customers to receive interest payments in designated intervals.

Most banks and credit unions offer a grace period once your CD hits maturity—a brief penalty-free period during which you can choose what to do with the funds in your CD. During this time, you typically have a few different options:

Withdraw the cash and close the CD account Open a new CD with a different term and APY Let the CD automatically renew for the same term

What Are CD Rates?

A CD rate, the interest rate you’ll earn on a CD, is typically expressed as an annual percentage yield (APY).

In most cases, CDs feature fixed interest rates that won’t change during your CD term. A fixed rate allows you to earn a predictable return on your CD balance. Some CD types, like bump-up CDs, allow you to increase your interest rate one time during the CD term.

CD Terms

CD terms range from one month to 10 years. (Brokered CDs, purchased through a brokerage firm, may have terms as long as 20 or 30 years.) Most CDs fall into two categories: long-term and short-term CDs. Here’s a closer look at each.

Long-Term CDs

Long-term CDs can have terms lasting up to 10 or more years, but typically this category refers to CD terms of two to five years. Typically, longer CDs offer the best CD rates as a trade-off for leaving your funds locked up in an account.

Short-Term CDs

Short-term CDs are the opposite—they require less time commitment and generally come with lower interest rates. Most short-term CDs fall in the range of three months to one year, but some financial institutions offer terms as short as one month.

Long-Term CD Pros and Cons

Pros

Typically (but not always) offer higher rates than short-term CDs

A fixed interest rate protects you against rate drops

FDIC insured

Cons

Your money may be inaccessible long-term unless you pay a penalty

Short-Term CDs Pros and Cons

Pros

Still offer guaranteed returns

Shorter time commitment than long-term CDs

FDIC insured

Cons

Typically (but not always) offer lower rates than long-term CDs

You can often earn higher APYs with other types of deposit accounts

How to Choose the Right CD for You

The right CD for you depends on your financial situation and savings goals. The smart play might be to opt for short-term CDs instead of locking yourself into a rate for a longer term. Short-term investments offer more flexibility if the financial climate or your situation changes.

CDs offer guaranteed returns, but the fear of paying early withdrawal penalties may keep you from taking advantage. To avoid these costly fees, consider building a CD ladder. You do this by opening several CD accounts with varying maturity dates. As each CD hits that date, you can choose to withdraw your money or roll it over into a new CD.

If you’re not sure you can tie up your funds longer term without touching them, other deposit accounts could offer similar or better rates than CDs right now. Both high-yield savings accounts and money market accounts may offer higher APYs and more flexibility than CDs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a long-term CD?

A long-term CD is generally a CD term between two and five years. Traditionally, long-term CDs have typically offered higher rates than shorter CD terms in exchange for tying up your money for a longer term. Some institutions provide CD terms of up to 10 years or more, although this isn’t as common.

What is a short-term CD?

A short-term CD is generally a CD term that’s one year or less. Most financial institutions offer CD terms as short as three months, but some offer even shorter one-month CDs.

Are CDs worth it?

CDs are a viable short-term investment option, offering guaranteed returns. Whether opening a CD is right for you depends on your current financial situation, the reason you are saving and whether you can afford to let the money sit in an account untouched for a specific period.

Can you lose your money with a CD?

CDs are considered a low-risk investment. They offer guaranteed returns over the length of the CD term. If you choose to pull funds from your CD before it reaches maturity, you’ll have to pay an early withdrawal penalty, assuming it’s not a type of CD called a no-penalty CD.

The penalty amount typically depends on how long the CD has matured and is usually a portion of the interest earned with the CD. With some shorter-term CDs, the early withdrawal penalty can erase most, if not all, of the interest earned, and occasionally some of the principal investment, so it pays to compare account offerings very carefully.

Are CDs FDIC insured?

Yes, CD accounts at banks are FDIC insured for up to $250,000 per depositor, for each account ownership category, in the event of a bank failure. All federal credit unions and most state-chartered credit unions provide similar protection via the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA).

Do CDs pay interest monthly?

Each bank or credit union determines the CD interest payment schedule. Generally, interest earned on CD accounts compounds daily or monthly and is credited monthly.

