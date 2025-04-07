Long-Short ETF (BTAL) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund BTAL is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high of $22.10 from its 52-week low price of $17.59/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

BTAL in Focus

The AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund seeks to provide a consistent negative beta exposure to the U.S. equity market. The expense ratio of the fund is 1.58%. The dividend yield of the fund is 3.02% annually.

Why the Move?

The long-short corner of the broad ETF world has been an area to watch lately, given the heightened volatility and uncertainty. Amid concerns over trade tensions and potential recession risks, stocks have faced challenges recently. In such a scenario, investing in long-short ETFs seems prudent, as they offer a defensive stance to one’s portfolio.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 18.15. So, there is a great outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF.

