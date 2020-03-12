Long-Short ETF (BTAL) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund BTAL is probably on the radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up about 25.1% from its 52-week low price of $20.84/share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:



BTAL in Focus



The fund has the potential to generate positive returns regardless of the direction of the stock market as long as low beta stocks outperform high beta stocks. It invests in low-beta securities and at the same time shorts high-beta stocks of approximately equal dollar amounts within each sector. It seeks to deliver the spread return between low and high beta stocks. This can easily be done by tracking Dow Jones U.S. Thematic Market Neutral Anti-Beta Index. The product charges 2.11% in annual fees (see: all the Long-Short ETFs here).



Why the Move?



The long-short corner of the broad ETF world has been an area to watch lately given that the blue-chip stocks slipped into a bear market. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic and President Donald Trump has suspended all travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days, beginning Mar 13 midnight, with the exception of the United Kingdom. The latest developments have led to deteriorating fundamentals.



More Gains Ahead?



It seems that BTAL might remain strong given a higher weighted alpha of 26.10 and a lower risk as depicted by a 20-day volatility of 19.7%. As a result, there is definitely still some promise for investors who want to ride on this surging ETF a little further.



