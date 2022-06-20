Long-Short ETF (BTAL) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund BTAL is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up about 35.10% from its 52-week low price of $16.15/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

BTAL in Focus

AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund has the potential to generate positive returns regardless of the direction of the stock market as long as low-beta stocks outperform high beta stocks. It invests primarily in long positions in low beta U.S. equities and short positions in high beta U.S. equities on a dollar-neutral basis within sectors. AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund seeks to deliver the spread return between low and high-beta stocks. The product charges 2.53% in annual fees.

Why the Move?

The long-short corner of the broad ETF world has been an area to watch lately, given the heightened volatility and uncertainty triggered by the recessionary fears. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell raised interest rates by 75 bps in its latest FOMC meeting, pushing the federal funds rate between 1.5% and 1.75%, to quell inflation through a tighter monetary policy.

This marked the biggest interest-rate increase since 1994. More steep rate hikes are expected ahead. This is likely to result in economic recession. Amid such a scenario, investing in long-short ETFs seems prudent as it offers ways to seek profits and protection simultaneously.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 31.60. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.

