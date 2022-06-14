Long-Short ETF (BTAL) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund BTAL is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up about 34% from its 52-week low price of $16.15/share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

BTAL in Focus

AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund has the potential to generate positive returns regardless of the direction of the stock market as long as low-beta stocks outperform high beta stocks. It invests primarily in long positions in low beta U.S. equities and short positions in high beta U.S. equities on a dollar-neutral basis within sectors. AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund seeks to deliver the spread return between low and high-beta stocks. The product charges 2.53% in annual fees (see: all the Long-Short ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The long-short corner of the broad ETF world has been an area to watch lately, given the heightened volatility and uncertainty triggered by renewed inflation fears. U.S. consumer prices have accelerated at the fastest rate in May since 1981, raising the bets over the aggressive interest rates hike in coming months that could push the economy into a recession. Amid such a scenario, investing in long-short ETFs seems prudent as it offers ways to seek profits and protection simultaneously.

More Gains Ahead?

It seems that BTAL might remain strong given a weighted alpha of 31.8 and a lower risk as depicted by the 20-day volatility of 23.3%. As a result, there is still some promise for investors who want to ride on this surging ETF a little further.

