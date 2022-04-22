Long/Short ETF (BTAL) Hits a New 52-Week High
For investors looking for momentum, AGFiQ US Market Neutral AntiBeta ETF BTAL is probably a suitable pick. The fund hit a 52-week high and is up 21.6% from its 52-week low price of $16.15/share.
Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:
BTAL in Focus
The underlying Dow Jones U.S. Thematic Market Neutral Anti-Beta Index is a long / short market neutral index that is dollar-neutral. It has AUM of $108.8 million and its expense ratio is 2.53%.
Why the Move?
The Russia-Ukraine war, high inflation levels, the Federal Reserve’s aggressive stance on rate hikes and China’s zero-Covid ppolicy are keeping investors on edge, adding to the market gyrations this year. This is making defensive funds like BTAL an attractive investment option.
More Gains Ahead?
It seems like the fund will remain strong, with a positive weighted alpha of 17.90, which gives cues of a further rally.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.