Long-serving US Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein dead at 90-Punchbowl

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

September 29, 2023 — 08:42 am EDT

Written by Will Dunham and Susan Heavey for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Dianne Feinstein, a long-serving Democratic U.S. senator from California and gun control advocate who spearheaded the first federal assault weapons ban and documented the CIA's torture of foreign terrorism suspects, has died at 90, the Punchbowl news outlet reported on Friday.

