Long Pond Capital Cuts Stake in Five Point Holdings (FPH)

Fintel reports that Long Pond Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.13MM shares of Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH). This represents 4.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 4.52MM shares and 6.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 30.87% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 403.70% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Five Point Holdings is $12.24. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 403.70% from its latest reported closing price of $2.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Five Point Holdings. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 11.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FPH is 0.14%, a decrease of 41.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.20% to 53,664K shares. The put/call ratio of FPH is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Luxor Capital Group holds 13,863K shares representing 20.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 4,843K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,900K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPH by 20.57% over the last quarter.

Third Avenue Management holds 4,679K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,410K shares, representing a decrease of 15.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPH by 31.48% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 4,624K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,911K shares, representing an increase of 15.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPH by 0.92% over the last quarter.

TAREX - THIRD AVENUE REAL ESTATE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 3,388K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,250K shares, representing a decrease of 25.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPH by 46.29% over the last quarter.

Five Point Holdings Background Information

Five Point, headquartered in Irvine, California, designs and develops large mixed-use, master-planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities, including civic areas for parks and open space. Five Point's communities include the Great Park Neighborhoods® in Irvine, Valencia® (formerly known as Newhall Ranch®) in Los Angeles County, and Candlestick® and The San Francisco Shipyard® in the City of San Francisco. These communities are designed to include approximately 40,000 residential homes and approximately 23 million square feet of commercial space.

