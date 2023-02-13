Long Pond Capital Cuts Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (AIV)

Fintel reports that Long Pond Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.81MM shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV). This represents 3.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 9.45MM shares and 6.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 38.54% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 432.64% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apartment Investment and Management is $40.80. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 432.64% from its latest reported closing price of $7.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 378 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apartment Investment and Management. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIV is 0.13%, a decrease of 14.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.37% to 144,383K shares. The put/call ratio of AIV is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 17,409K shares representing 11.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,421K shares, representing a decrease of 11.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIV by 40.91% over the last quarter.

Sessa Capital IM holds 9,932K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 9,837K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,648K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIV by 27.16% over the last quarter.

Land & Buildings Investment Management holds 7,341K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,062K shares, representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIV by 14.24% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,919K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,983K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIV by 13.87% over the last quarter.

Apartment Investment & Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.