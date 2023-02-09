Long Path Partners Increases Position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

Fintel reports that Long Path Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.66MM shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (SAMG). This represents 6.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 1, 2022 they reported 0.48MM shares and 5.01% of the company, an increase in shares of 35.58% and an increase in total ownership of 1.79% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.03% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Silvercrest Asset Management Group is $24.48. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 25.03% from its latest reported closing price of $19.58.

The projected annual revenue for Silvercrest Asset Management Group is $132MM, an increase of 2.54%. The projected annual EPS is $1.72, a decrease of 22.85%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silvercrest Asset Management Group. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 4.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAMG is 0.22%, a decrease of 3.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.31% to 9,351K shares. The put/call ratio of SAMG is 2.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Royce & Associates holds 607K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAMG by 7.42% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 498K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 562K shares, representing a decrease of 12.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAMG by 62.28% over the last quarter.

BPSIX - Boston Partners Small Cap Value Fund II INSTITUTIONAL holds 438K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAMG by 2.60% over the last quarter.

Capital Management holds 378K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares, representing a decrease of 24.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAMG by 19.60% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 355K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAMG by 6.16% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Declares $0.18 Dividend

On November 3, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 8, 2022 received the payment on December 16, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $19.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.68%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.36%, the lowest has been 3.17%, and the highest has been 8.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.81 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.84 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

