Long-dated JGBs gain as weaker equities lift safe-haven debt demand

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices rose on Wednesday, helped by a smooth 20-year debt auction and as investors stayed away from placing big bets in equities with some countries reimposing lockdowns amid rising coronavirus cases globally.

The surge in new cases comes as investors have hailed two promising vaccine trial results published earlier this month.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.09 point to 152.16, with a trading volume of 13,966 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC lost half-a-basis point to 0.015%.

The 1.2-trillion-yen 20-year JGB auction on Wednesday drew ample investor interest, with the bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at 3.61.

Following the auction result, the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points each to 0.385% and 0.630%, respectively.

The market tracked overnight fall in U.S. Treasury yields, as risk sentiment faded after data showed U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in October and could slow further.

Also lifting the safe-haven appeal of fixed-income assets was a spike in fresh coronavirus cases in Tokyo - a daily record high of 493 on Wednesday.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC, the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC and the 40-year note yield JP40YTN=JBTC were untraded.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((eimi.yamamitsu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.