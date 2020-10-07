Long-dated JGB yields track fall in U.S. Treasuries

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Long-dated Japanese government bond yields fell on Wednesday, tracking U.S. Treasuries, as risk aversion mood revived after U.S. President Donald Trump halted negotiations for additional COVID-19 relief until after the election.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 barely moved at 151.9, with a trading volume of 15,141 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.030%.

In the super-long zone, the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.630%, while the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.650%.

At the shorter end of the curve, the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was unchanged at minus 0.100%.

The two-year JGB JP2YTN=JBTC and the 20-year JGB JP20YTN=JBTC were untraded.

Risk sentiment was overshadowed by President Trump's announcement on Twitter that he was calling off negotiations with Democratic lawmakers on U.S. coronavirus relief legislation until after the Nov. 3 election.

The BOJ maintained the size of its JGB purchase and bought bonds of three- to five-year maturities worth 350 billion yen.

