US Markets

Long-dated JGB yields track fall in U.S. Treasuries

Contributor
Tokyo Markets Team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Long-dated Japanese government bond yields fell on Wednesday, tracking U.S. Treasuries, as risk aversion mood revived after U.S. President Donald Trump halted negotiations for additional COVID-19 relief until after the election.

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Long-dated Japanese government bond yields fell on Wednesday, tracking U.S. Treasuries, as risk aversion mood revived after U.S. President Donald Trump halted negotiations for additional COVID-19 relief until after the election.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 barely moved at 151.9, with a trading volume of 15,141 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.030%.

In the super-long zone, the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 1 basis point to 0.630%, while the 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to 0.650%.

At the shorter end of the curve, the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was unchanged at minus 0.100%.

The two-year JGB JP2YTN=JBTC and the 20-year JGB JP20YTN=JBTC were untraded.

Risk sentiment was overshadowed by President Trump's announcement on Twitter that he was calling off negotiations with Democratic lawmakers on U.S. coronavirus relief legislation until after the Nov. 3 election.

The BOJ maintained the size of its JGB purchase and bought bonds of three- to five-year maturities worth 350 billion yen.

(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((eimi.yamamitsu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular