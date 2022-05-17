Long-dated JGB yields rise as sentiment buoyed by China lockdown hopes

Longer-dated Japanese government bond yields ticked higher on Tuesday as optimism for an end to coronavirus lockdowns in China buoyed market sentiment.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.245%, while the 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC advanced 1.5 basis points to 0.765% and the 30-year JP30YTN=JBTC climbed the same amount to 1.015%.

That came as Japan's Nikkei stock average gained with Chinese equities and other regional peers after Shanghai achieved the long-awaited milestone of three straight days with no new COVID-19 cases outside quarantine zones, which could lead to the beginning of the lifting of restrictions.

Japanese bond futures and shorter-dated JGBs were more subdued, with benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 barely budging at 149.48.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.010%, while the two-year note JP2YTN=JBTC was untraded, last yielding -0.060%.

