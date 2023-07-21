Long-dated euro area yields set to end the week in middle of range

By Stefano Rebaudo

July 21 (Reuters) - Long-dated euro zone government bond yields were set to end the week in the middle of their range as investors balanced dovish remarks from European Central Bank officials and cooling inflation signals against strong U.S. job data.

Euro area borrowing costs recently dropped after data from Britain and the United States showed inflation is slowing, and hawkish ECB officials, including Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot, said a rate hike in September might not be necessary.

Data showed on Thursday that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, boosting expectations the Federal Reserve may continue hiking interest rates if the economy remains strong.

Some analysts forecast that an expected rate rise at the ECB's policy meeting next week could be the last in this cycle, if economic data from now to September confirms inflation pressures are fading.

Money markets are currently fully pricing in a 25-basis-point rate hike by the ECB next week and just around a 55% chance of a further move in September. ECBWATCH

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the bloc's benchmark, was flat at 2.45%.

It hit the highest level since March 9 at 2.679% on July 10 and remained above 2.15% since early April.

It was very volatile for a few weeks after March 10, when fears of a banking crisis sent investors rushing into safe-haven assets, driving yields down.

Investors await the ECB meeting next Thursday, and the meeting of the Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee which ends next Wednesday.

Focus will be on be whether ECB President Christine Lagarde reiterate that there is still more ground to cover to bring rates to sufficiently restrictive levels.

Analysts expect Lagarde to provide "purely data-driven guidance" - which means not mentioning that more tightening is needed - or to stress conditionality and uncertainty in any comment about future policy.

"Prospects for rates below forwards near-term and above forwards longer-term should still open the door to lower yields considering that uncertainty is a function of time," Christoph Rieger, head of rates at Commerzbank, said after arguing that the ECB will not clearly signal another hike for the subsequent meeting.

Germany's 2-year government bond yield DE2YT=RR, the most sensitive to expectations on policy rates, dropped one basis point to 3.25%. It was just 14 bps away from 3.393%, its highest level since October 2008, hit on July 6.

ECB euro short-term rate (ESTR) forwards EUESTECBF=ICAP showed a peak in December 2023 at 3.9%, implying market expectations for a depo rate at 4% by year-end.

Some analysts said markets wouldn't be surprised if the ECB paused its tightening in September and hiked rates again at the following policy meeting.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield IT10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro area's periphery, fell 1.5 bps to 4.09%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10YT=RR tightening to 163 bps.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Andrew Heavens)

