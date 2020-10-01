Lonestar Resources files for Chapter 11, latest energy firm to topple

Adds more details on sector, background

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Lonestar Resources US Inc LONE.O filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, becoming the latest energy company to succumb to high debt, lagging crude prices and dismal fuel demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's assets and liabilities were in the range of $500 million to $1 billion, according to a court filingin the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

The development comes directly after U.S. shale producer Oasis Petroleum IncOAS.O filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The Texas based shale driller had announced a restructuring support agreement in September with its largest shareholders to eliminate about $390 million in debt obligations and preferred equity interests.

The new coronavirus-led lockdowns, which decimated travel and fuel demand, have forced many shale producers to halt oil drilling, leaving them with no source of cash to repay their massive debts.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Bernard Orr)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.