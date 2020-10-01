US Markets
LONE

Lonestar Resources files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Contributor
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Lonestar Resources US Inc LONE.O filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on Wednesday, according to court documents.

The Texas based shale driller had announced a restructuring support agreement in September with its largest shareholders to eliminate about $390 million in aggregate debt obligations and preferred equity interests.

