Lone Star Global sweetens takeover bid for Senior in final attempt

June 21 (Reuters) - Lone Star Global said on Monday it proposed a higher takeover offer to aircraft and car parts supplier Senior Plc SNR.L at 200 pence per share, after the London-listed company rejected a lower proposal last month.

The private-equity firm said this will be its fifth and final offer for Senior, whose shares were up 22% at 185 pence by 0819 GMT.

