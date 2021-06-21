Lone Star Global sweetens takeover bid for Senior in final attempt

June 21 (Reuters) - Lone Star Global said on Monday it proposed a higher takeover offer to aircraft and car parts supplier Senior Plc SNR.L at 200 pence per share, after the London-listed company rejected a lower proposal last month.

The private-equity firm said this will be its fifth and final offer for Senior, whose shares were up 22% at 185 pence by 0819 GMT.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

