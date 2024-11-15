News & Insights

Lone Pine takes new positions in Salesforce and Starbucks, exits Mastercard

November 15, 2024 — 10:45 am EST

Stephen Mandel’s Lone Pine Capital disclosed las night in an SEC filing its holdings as of September 30, 2024. The fund’s new buys during the third quarter included, by size of position, Salesforce (CRM), Lennar (LEN), Starbucks (SBUX), Workday (WDAY), and Talen Energy (TLN). Lone Pine exited four positions during the quarter, including by size of previous position, Mastercard (MA), Bath & Body Works (BBWI), McKesson (MCK), and AvidXchange (AVDX). The fund increased its stake in many holdings, including by size of previous position Meta Platforms (META), Constellation Energy (CEG), Amazon (AMZN), Ares Management (ARES), and LPL Financial (LPLA). Lone Pine reduced its stake in multiple holdings, including by size of previous position, TSMC (TSM), Microsoft (MSFT), AppLovin (APP), ASML (ASML), and Philip Morris (PM). The fund’s top holdings as of September 30, in order of size, were Meta Platforms, Amazon, Vistra (VST), TSMC, and Microsoft.

