Lone Pine buys UnitedHealth, exits Workday in Q3

Stephen Mandel’s Lone Pine Capital disclosed in an SEC filing its holdings as of September 30, 2024. The fund’s four new buys during the third quarter included, by size of position, UnitedHealth (UNH), Howmet Aerospace (HWM), GE Vernova (GEV), and Ares Management (ARES). Lone Pine exited at least five positions during the quarter, including by size of previous position Salesforce (CRM), Workday (WDAY), Live Nation (LYV), Dick’s Sporting (DKS), and Epam Systems (EPAM). The fund increased its stake in many holdings, including by size of previous position Constellation Energy (CEG), Vistra (VST), MasterCard (MA), ASML (ASML), and AppLovin (APP). Lone Pine reduced its stake in multiple holdings, including by size of previous position Meta (META), PTC (PTC), KKR (KKR), AvidXchange (AVDX), and Amazon (AMZN). The fund’s top holdings as of September 30, in order of size, were TSMC (TSM), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon, Meta, and Philip Morris (PM).

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UNH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.