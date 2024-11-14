News & Insights

Lone Pine buys UnitedHealth, exits Workday in Q3

November 14, 2024 — 05:02 pm EST

Stephen Mandel’s Lone Pine Capital disclosed in an SEC filing its holdings as of September 30, 2024. The fund’s four new buys during the third quarter included, by size of position, UnitedHealth (UNH), Howmet Aerospace (HWM), GE Vernova (GEV), and Ares Management (ARES). Lone Pine exited at least five positions during the quarter, including by size of previous position Salesforce (CRM), Workday (WDAY), Live Nation (LYV), Dick’s Sporting (DKS), and Epam Systems (EPAM). The fund increased its stake in many holdings, including by size of previous position Constellation Energy (CEG), Vistra (VST), MasterCard (MA), ASML (ASML), and AppLovin (APP). Lone Pine reduced its stake in multiple holdings, including by size of previous position Meta (META), PTC (PTC), KKR (KKR), AvidXchange (AVDX), and Amazon (AMZN). The fund’s top holdings as of September 30, in order of size, were TSMC (TSM), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon, Meta, and Philip Morris (PM).

