London's transport operator to receive $1.5 billion support package

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - London's transport operator will receive a funding deal worth 1.08 billion pounds ($1.53 billion) from the government, the third emergency support package since the pandemic hit, the transport ministry said on Tuesday.

"This £1.08bn financial package will support London and its transport network through the pandemic, and ensure it is a modern, efficient and viable network for the future," said transport minister Grant Shapps.

Among the conditions attached are plans for Transport for London to make savings, raise income from new sources and review its pensions scheme.

